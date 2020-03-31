Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Record animal health webinar attendance catalyzes formation of a COVID Council

Record animal health webinar attendance catalyzes formation of a COVID Council

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Collaboration continues between Trupanion, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA), the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida, and others

SEATTLE, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today the continued collaborative efforts of the COVID Council for animal health. The move follows groundbreaking attendance from thousands of members of the animal health community in the recent webinar hosted by the group.

The group will present COVID updates to their initial webinar which featured the first collaboration of its kind, drawing more than 12,000 registrants and attendees from across the globe. The second webinar is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. PDT, featuring the COVID Council.

The COVID Council includes leadership from The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA) the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), Shelter Medicine, Trupanion, MightyVet, and Not One More Vet. The COVID Council has been formed with the goal of advancing the good of global pet health. All parties involved are strong advocates in their field and are dedicating their resources at no cost and with no corporate funding or oversight.

Although there is no evidence at this time that pets can transmit COVID-19 to people, The COVID Council will update the community on any new developments, provide guidance to animal health professionals based on the latest news, and address questions from the veterinary and shelter communities.

The COVID Council panel and moderators include:

Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS; Chief Veterinary Officer, Trupanion; Founder, MightyVet
Carrie Jurney, DVM, ACVIM (Neurology); President, Not One More Vet
Michael Lappin, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM); Chair, WSAVA One Health Committee
Julie Levy, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, DABVP (Shelter Medicine); Fran Marino, Endowed Professor of Shelter Medicine; Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program, University of Florida
Jim Tedford, President and CEO for The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA)

WHAT: COVID Council: Updated Guidance for Veterinary Community Response

WHEN: Thursday, April 2, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. PDT

WHERE: To register visit: COVID Council or https://covid-council-april-2-2020.eventbrite.com
Registration provides a calendar reminder and notification of future COVID Council updates.

One of the inaugural members of the council, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Steve Weinrauch commented, “I speak for us all when I say that we have been overwhelmed by the response from the community surrounding the first webinar. I’m delighted to be part of this COVID-Council to bring much needed data on a topic that is front and center on everyone’s minds. This follow-up webinar is an excellent opportunity to answer the hundreds of questions that were asked of the experts.”

Additional webinars from the COVID Council will be scheduled as news and guidelines continue to evolve.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Media
Michael Nank
[email protected]
206.436.9825

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.