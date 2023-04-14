PONCE INLET, Fla., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A momentous European-style mansion is on the market for $14 million, the most expensive listing ever in Ponce Inlet. Located at 4852 South Peninsula Drive, the 12,000-square-foot residence is a magnificent work of art. The ethereal estate is marketed exclusively by Chad Going of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southwest Orlando office. The virtual tour may be viewed here and the listing details may be viewed here.

A truly remarkable offering five years in the making, one-of-a-kind pieces were imported from around the world and thoughtfully curated to elevate the art of luxury living, including hand-carved Italian marble, crystal from Milan, French fabrics, Moroccan furniture, and African mahogany. The sellers are from Europe and originally built the home for their family, ensuring that the sprawling property had an authentic Mediterranean feel for a lifetime of memories. Reminiscent of a sun-soaked paradise by the sea, the gorgeous blend of European architecture and timeless elements exudes a striking dominance along the surrounding coastal landscape.

Regal sophistication abounds throughout this privately gated 3-acre estate designed with meticulous detail. Magnificent statues line the long windy driveway, the gateway to a hidden gem that houses precious treasures. The entryway is flanked by gorgeous sculptures with an exterior covered in exquisite mosaics. Enter to a show-stopping view with a direct focal point straight out to the pool and water beyond. A majestic marble stairway welcomes you into the foyer with the pièce de résistance, a mesmerizing hand-painted dome ceiling with artwork rivaled only by the classic Renaissance paintings of European history. The finishes of this home bring a new meaning to custom luxury living; every single detail was selected and handled with care, including extravagant columns, elegant arched entryways, 24-carat gold fixtures, walls of mahogany that showcase seamless woodwork, inlaid artwork on the lavish home bar, cherry wood flooring, and a harmonious symmetry that ties everything together from the flow of light and matching materials to the intentional yet subtle parallels between the floor and the ceiling in every room.

The entire property is reminiscent of rich Italian history and presents a stunning exhibition of the owners’ personal art collection. The living spaces reflect a journey through time, marked by a Moroccan library/study, marble throughout that is now extinct, fireplace sourced from a French castle, a wine cellar with 700-year-old doors, custom gemmed dome ceiling in the breakfast nook, hand-painted portraits of iconic Hollywood stars in the home theater and artwork from Sotheby’s adorning the walls of the dining room with gold-accented chairs. The indulgent owners’ wing enjoys a sumptuous spa-like bath and private balcony, two separate gourmet kitchens offer state-of-the-art appliances, the atrium boasts panoramic water views and the guest house provides comfortable private spaces for family and guests.

The exterior is finished in marble. Entertain in style and savor “La Dolce Vita” with 130 feet of waterfront and the ultimate outdoor living inspired by Roman piazzas. The expansive veranda gives way to a sparkling floating-edge pool and spa with custom-designed marble pergola while the private deep-water dock offers direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The pursuit of global beauty, legacy and attention to detail are the hallmarks of this extraordinary listing. A tremendous value is made even more exceptional because the heart of the home is centered around a loving family who built something that truly needs to be seen to be appreciated – this is the difference.

Quote:

“This is the height of luxury waterfront living. A true reflection of European-inspired elegance, this showcase home was expertly crafted as an opulent masterpiece, proving that everlasting beauty is priceless.”

Chad Going, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

