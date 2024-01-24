Former President Donald Trump and President Biden secured convincing victories in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primaries, both wins evidence that a general election rematch is looking increasingly likely.
Trump’s main Republican opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, had hoped to win enough support from moderate voters in the state for a come-from-behind win, as did Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who continues to make the case that Biden is too old and unpopular to success
