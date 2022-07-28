Breaking News
Record Growth Marks Risk Strategies 25th Anniversary

Boston-based insurance broker and risk advisor now ranks among nation’s top brokerages

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today marked its 25th anniversary following record growth, 135 acquisitions and notching annual revenue of $1 billion.

Founded by insurance industry veteran Mike Christian in Boston in 1997, the firm initially offered risk management advice to middle market organizations, later adding insurance brokerage capabilities to provide clients with tailored coverages. Today, Risk Strategies is ranked among the Top 9 Privately Held US Insurance Brokerages, offering risk and liability management expertise in more than 30 industry and product practices, as well as alternative risk financing programs.

“Risk Strategies was built on the premise that specialty expertise and insight matters, and that focusing on associate talent and client need could create real value and long-term success,” said Risk Strategies CEO John Mina. “Our success over 25 years is a testament to that founding vision and the innovative, passionate, collaborative, and client focused associates who work diligently every day to deliver a superior client experience.”

A highly collaborative, entrepreneurial culture with organic growth and a targeted M&A strategy has served to bolster and expand the firm’s expertise and capabilities, with more than 135 firms joining the Risk Strategies family since its founding.

“I started the firm with a handful of talented folks and a belief that specialty expertise focused on understanding and solving the client’s business problems would lead to success,” said Mike Christian, Risk Strategies Founder and Chairman. “It has worked beyond my wildest dreams and now John is doing a fantastic job expanding and scaling that vision into new markets and new challenges.”

Risk Strategies associates are a key connection to the local needs within the communities where the firm, its people and clients work, live and play. The Risk Strategies Charitable Foundation was established in 2007 to spearhead the company’s charitable giving efforts. Today, the Foundation coordinates and enhances individual employee efforts in support of a wide variety of community projects, organizations and causes throughout the year.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

