Record Monthly Volume on Four of Six FXCM Stock Baskets

Aug. 13, 2020

London, Sydney, Johannesburg

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing the volume increases for the month of July in its proprietary stock basket product line.

FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. This allows customers to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company. The company is proud to report record trading volume on four of its six stock baskets.

FXCM currently offers 6 baskets to its retail clients: Big US Tech (“FAANG”), Esports & Gaming (“ESPORTS”), Biotech, Cannabis, China Tech (“CHN.TECH”) and China E-commerce (“CHN.ECOMM”). The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/markets/stock-baskets/)

This announcement follows closely behind FXCM’s initial launch of its Share CFD offering, with the broker expected to launch trading on more individual companies and stock baskets later this year.

Sector Symbol YTD Price Change1 Monthly Change in FXCM Volume2
Esports & Gaming ESPORTS +52.76% +262%
Big US Tech FAANG +39.95% +133%
Biotech BIOTECH +5.07% +108%
Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM +44.26% +36%
Chinese Tech CHN.TECH +25.79% -50%
eMini Dow Futures US30 -3.83%

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.
1 Year-to-date (YTD) figures calculated using FXCM’s closing bid price from 2 January 2020 through 10 August 2020.
2 Percent change month-over-month (July 2020 vs. June 2020) from customers trading stock baskets.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited (“FXCM LTD”), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the “FXCM Group”], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Media contact:

