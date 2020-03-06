Record-Setting High Influenza Hospitalization and Death Rates Among Children Announced

While Adults Focus on Coronavirus Prevention, Families Fighting Flu Urges Americans to Be Vigilant About Flu Prevention with Children

Arlington, VA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This flu season continues to be especially dangerous for children, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today an additional 11 pediatric flu deaths, bringing the total for the 2019-2020 season to 136. At the same time, non-profit advocacy organization Families Fighting Flu has also received a record number of calls from grieving families who want to sound an alarm and make sure Americans understand the seriousness of the flu, especially for children this season, and that it is not too late to get vaccinated.

The pediatric death rate is higher at this point in the flu season than any period since reporting began in 2004, outside of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Additionally, hospitalization rates among children 0 – 4 four years old are now the highest CDC has on record at this period of time in the influenza season – including rates reported during the 2009 pandemic. The CDC announced today that hospitalization rates for 0 – 4 year olds continue to increase, from 80.1 per 100,000 last week to 84.9 per 100,000 this week.

“Influenza can be a serious disease for children as they represent a particularly susceptible population for influenza B, which continues to circulate,” said Serese Marotta, chief operating officer of Families Fighting Flu. “While flu is unpredictable, it is also preventable through vaccination and other prevention methods and we urge families to protect their children.”

Every flu season since 2010, it is estimated 7,000 to 26,000 children younger than five years old are hospitalized from flu complications. As Americans continue to focus on Coronavirus, most confirmed cases have occurred in adults, and there appears to be a low risk for children to contract COVID-19.

“Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone six months and older each year,” said Dr. Flor Munoz, M.D., M.S., of Baylor College of Medicine, Houston. “Children are especially vulnerable so the best way to prevent the flu and protect your family and community is to get vaccinated. The flu season can last until May, so it’s not too late to vaccinate.”

Families and communities need to remain vigilant about flu prevention for their children. While influenza vaccination is the most important step in protecting against flu, antiviral medications are also available for influenza and can be a treatment option for children with suspected or confirmed flu. Antiviral medication must be prescribed by a doctor and children should ideally start taking the medication within 48 hours of onset of symptoms.

About Families Fighting Flu

Families Fighting Flu (FFF) is dedicated to saving lives and reducing hospitalizations by protecting children, families and communities against influenza. The not-for-profit advocacy organization was founded in 2004. FFF is made up of families whose loved ones have suffered serious medical complications or died from influenza, as well as healthcare professionals and other advocates dedicated to flu education and prevention.

CONTACT: Michelle Slattery Families Fighting Flu 9135754983 [email protected]