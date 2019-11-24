Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy

Record numbers of people voted on Sunday in Hong Kong district council elections viewed as a test of support for chief executive Carrie Lam following six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled city.
