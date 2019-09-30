Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions

Transatlantic trade ties face renewed disruption this week when global arbiters are expected to grant the United States a record award allowing it to hit European imports with billions of dollars of tariffs in a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute.
