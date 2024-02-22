President Biden’s dog, Commander, reportedly bit and attacked numerous U.S. Secret Service (USSS) personnel in at least 24 incidents between October 2022 and July 2023, before he was ultimately removed from the White House campus.
Newly released internal USSS documents posted publicly by The Black Vault and obtained by Fox News Digital, reveal at least 24 incidents in which the German shepherd bit or attempted to bite Secret Service staff members or others.
In the first incident
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Records show Biden dog, Commander, attacked Secret Service members at least 24 times - February 21, 2024
- Haley accuses Trump of siding with a ‘dictator and a tyrant’ as she blasts him over lack of Putin criticism - February 21, 2024
- Democrat in crucial Senate race under fire for past amnesty, sanctuary city ‘support’ as border crisis spirals - February 21, 2024