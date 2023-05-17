RV Market Growth Boost by Rising Trends In Tourism Sector and Global Availability of Vehicle Rental Services

New York, US, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Recreational Vehicle Market Information by Product Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Recreational Vehicle Market could thrive at a rate of 6.49% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 77.17 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Recreational Vehicle Market Overview

Recreational vehicles, also known as RVs, are vehicles that are equipped with living space and amenities that are similar to a home. They are designed to be used for camping, traveling, and other outdoor activities. RVs come in various types and sizes, including motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, and pop-up campers.

RVs are primarily used for recreational purposes, including camping, road trips, and outdoor adventures. They provide users with a comfortable and convenient way to travel and explore the outdoors, without sacrificing the comfort and convenience of home. RVs can also be used as a temporary living space, such as for people who are on a long-term vacation or for those who are looking to downsize their living space.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the recreational vehicle market include

Thor Industries

REV Group

Winnebago Industries Inc

Trigano Group

Knaus Tabbert

Forest River Inc

NeXus RV

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Dethleffs GmbH & Co

Bürstner Gmbh & Co

The Swift Group

Among others.

May 2021

Thor Industries announced that it had acquired Tiffin Motorhomes, a leading manufacturer of luxury RVs. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Thor Industries’ position in the luxury RV segment and expand its product offerings.

Recreational Vehicle Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the RV market in both positive and negative ways. On the one hand, the pandemic has led to increased interest in RVs as they provide a safe and isolated way to travel during the pandemic. On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, leading to shortages of RV parts and components, which has affected the market’s growth.

Post-COVID, the RV market is expected to witness continued growth, driven by the growing trend of working from home, which allows people to work remotely and travel at the same time. The demand for sustainable living and off-grid travel is also expected to continue to drive the recreational vehicle market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 77,168.66 Million

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 6.49% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, and Product Type Key Market Opportunities Strategic developments for growth by major players Key Market Dynamics Growth of tourism sector Availability of recreational vehicle rental services

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (112 Pages) on Recreational Vehicle Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/recreational-vehicles-market-7537



Recreational Vehicle Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The recreational vehicle (RV) market has been witnessing growth due to a variety of factors. The increasing popularity of outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, and boating, has led to a surge in demand for RVs as they provide an affordable and convenient way to travel and stay in remote locations. Rising disposable income levels have also contributed to the market growth as more consumers are willing to invest in luxury RVs equipped with modern amenities.

Another significant factor driving the RV market is the growing demand for off-grid and sustainable living. RVs provide an excellent option for people seeking to live off-grid as they can be equipped with solar panels, composting toilets, and other sustainable features. The trend of downsizing and minimalist living has also contributed to the growth of the RV market as many people are opting for tiny homes on wheels.

Moreover, the aging population has been driving demand for retirement and vacation homes on wheels. Many retirees are choosing to travel and explore the country in their RVs, which offer a sense of adventure and freedom. The RV lifestyle allows them to visit new places, meet new people, and create memories with their families.



Market Restraints:

One of the major restraints for the recreational vehicle market is the high cost of ownership. RVs can be expensive to purchase, maintain, and operate, which limits their accessibility to some consumers. Additionally, the market is also affected by government regulations and policies, such as fuel efficiency standards and emissions regulations.

Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Integrated/Semi-integrated/Aclove motorhomes, Campervans, and Vans.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Business, Leisure.



Recreational Vehicle Market Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for recreational vehicles, driven by the popularity of camping and outdoor activities in the region. Europe is also a significant market for RVs, driven by the growing popularity of caravanning and motorhome travel. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is expected to grow, driven by rising disposable income and increasing interest in outdoor activities and camping.

