Recruit Like a Marketer with MightyRecruiter’s Email Templates and Drip Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MightyRecruiter today announced the release of new features that allow recruiters to use marketing tools to more effectively source and engage with candidates.

As part of the free applicant tracking system’s commitment to better and more efficient candidate communication, users can now send pre-scheduled drip email campaigns to candidates – all without leaving the MightyRecruiter platform.

Recruiters can save valuable time without compromising on the quality of their outreach by creating personalized email templates with campaigns of up to five consecutive emails. Also, recruiters and sourcers can customize the cadence of their emails by controlling the number of days between each send.

Drip campaigns are available throughout the product while the recruiter is sending invitations to apply, messaging candidates, and more.

MightyRecruiter provides users with email templates for reaching out to silver medalists about new positions and for inviting candidates to career fairs, webinars, and other career-related events. The features are designed to help recruiters keep in touch with their talent pool on a regular basis.

“Finding the right candidate for a job is more than just waiting for the right person to apply,” said MightyRecruiter Product Manager Ann Barzman. “It is important to build relationships with passive candidates and create brand recognition around your company. MightyRecruiter provides the tools for every recruiter and sourcer to be on top of their game by sending drip campaigns to their candidate pool.”

Once a candidate has responded to an email, MightyRecruiter’s recruitment marketing automation stops sending emails. This makes communication more efficient for recruiters and helps maintain a positive candidate experience.

The MightyRecruiter team has also created additional email personalization features that will allow users to add a signature field in emails. The software will also give recruiters even more control over the system emails sent to applicants around application status updates.

How to get MightyRecruiter access:

MightyRecruiter is available for free at http://www.mightyrecruiter.com/

The MightySourcer Chrome extension is also available for complimentary download from the Chrome Web Store here: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search/mightysourcer

