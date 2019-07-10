Recruiter.com Achieves Significant Operational Milestone by Surpassing 10,000 Recruiters

HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced achieving a significant operational milestone by surpassing 10,000 recruiters on its software platform, with specialties including Information Technology, Human Resources, Sales, Engineering, Healthcare, and Project Management.

“We created the fee-based jobs platform because we believe that networks of people, empowered with the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) matching technologies, will over time prove much more powerful than internal resourcing,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We also thought independent recruiters would be interested in a chance to earn money for professional referrals. Passing this 10,000 recruiter mark proves that there is great interest and the potential for tremendous scale.”

To better analyze Recruiter.com’s large ecosystem of recruiter users, the Company also recently introduced a scoring algorithm for recruiters, which creates tiered badges for its users. Recruiter.com recently shared comments from three of its successful recruiters who achieved Gold or Platinum Recruiter status. One such recruiter commented that the platform “allows me to choose jobs I am good at, or in the case of one of the new clients, be on a team of recruiters who are helping to service the client.”

Now with significant percentages of recruiters coming from high-demand industries such as Internet (14%) and Healthcare (18%), Recruiter.com is capable of specialized recruiting for a broad range of businesses.

Through the rapid growth and engagement of its network of recruiters, coupled with AI matching technologies, Recruiter.com will continue to build a highly unique and valuable platform for its employer clients, which now include enterprises such as Schlumberger, L Brands, and Ford, as well as mid-market employers and startups.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., the expert network for recruiters, is a leading platform for specialized hiring. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

