Recruiter.com CEO Sees Company’s AI and Video Platform Transforming Hiring

March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

HOUSTON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video hiring platform with the world’s largest network of recruiters, presented to Proactive Investors its vision of the impact of video on the recruiting process.

With approximately 155 million people employed in the U.S. and annual voluntary turnover between 22-27% of the workforce, there are about 34 million people to be hired in a given year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average corporate job posting received 250 resumes, which means companies are collectively reviewing approximately 8.5 billion resumes for their open roles.

“COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on many of today’s business and consumer behaviors, which means now is the time to reshape the traditional recruiting process,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com Group. “Just as tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom have replaced in-person interviews, Recruiter.com’s Video platform is the lead-in to improving the sourcing and screening process,” added Sohn. “Now more than ever, we need technology that enhances both speed and accuracy for hiring teams. Recruiter.com Video will have that effect.”

As the world increasingly shifts toward a primarily remote workforce, employers are using digital video tools to replicate in-person engagement with employees and candidates regardless of where they’re located. In the world of recruiting, video has mainly been used for late-stage interviews and onboarding new hires. Given that hiring managers’ pain points fall squarely in the sourcing and screening stage, video interviews may be implemented much earlier in the hiring process to drive both efficiency and cost-saving for employers.

The full interview of Sohn discussing the impact of video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHuqs6vWkfU.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world’s largest network of over 28,000 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9dcbfdc-c984-4c45-847c-ca8032306704

