Recruiter.com Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Censia to Integrate its Talent Intelligence Platform

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Censia , Inc., the operator of a global talent intelligence platform with half a billion of the world’s professionals, indexed and analyzed through artificial intelligence (“AI”).

“Recruiter.com is excited to allow our network of over 10,000 independent recruiters access to Censia’s sophisticated sourcing engine,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “With over 500 million talent profiles in their database, Censia delivers game-changing insights from one of the largest pools of professional talent in the market. Our planned integration with Censia will bring a powerful new candidate sourcing feature to the Recruiter.com platform.”

The partnership with Censia will allow both Recruiter.com’s network of independent recruiters and internal Talent Delivery team access to Censia on a performance basis. Through a planned launch in Q3 2019, Recruiter.com users will source candidates directly from the Recruiter.com platform, powered by a unique application integration with Censia. Recruiters will tap into hundreds of millions of professionals, matched and ranked according to Censia’s predictive algorithms and machine learning.

Censia’s CEO, Joanna Riley, commented on the partnership with Recruiter.com, “Recruiters and talent teams are always going to be the most important drivers of the talent acquisition process. Through technology, Censia replaces manual search by modeling ideal candidates and reducing time to discover top performers. Modeling based on real people aligns hiring managers and recruiters naturally around the ideal candidate. Censia is proud to partner with Recruiter.com to empower a broad network of recruiters with our talent intelligence platform.”

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group Inc., the expert network platform for recruiters, pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

About Censia

Censia exists to enable discovery of top talent and eradicate human bias in talent search. The Censia Talent Intelligence Platform shifts sourcing from manual search to predictive matching by blending AI and machine-learning with human ingenuity. We are transforming the way companies make talent decisions and turning recruiting into a powerhouse for business transformation. It’s time to arm talent professionals with unbiased ways to hire better people faster. For more information, visit www.censia.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated launch and the expected effects of strategic partnership with Censia. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the ability of the AI technology utilized by Censia to perform as expected, our ability to successfully integrate Censia’s talent intelligence platform with our platform, continued demand for professional hiring, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

