Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB

HOUSTON, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (“Recruiter” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), formerly Truli Technologies, a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers, today announced that the Company’s common stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol “RCRT” beginning on May 14, 2019.

“We are excited to announce admission to trading on the OTCQB Venture Market,” stated Miles Jennings, CEO of the Company. “This move represents our commitment to creating opportunity for our shareholders and to attracting new retail and institutional investors. We hope that trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity and broaden our shareholder base.”

The OTCQB Venture Market allows developing companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage investors. It is considered by the SEC as an “established public market” for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Because of increased transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, many broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB.

“This milestone opens the door to accessing additional institutional investors and market makers. Additionally, we believe this is an important step in the process to meet the requirements for listing of our common stock on a national securities exchange in the future,” stated Jennings.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., formerly Truli Technologies, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. We pair enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. We offer recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.” We power placements. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding increased future liquidity of its common stock and broadening of its shareholder base, and the Company’s ability to meet the listing requirements of a national securities exchange. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the condition of the equity markets in general and for microcap companies in particular, the Company’s ability to complete a financing to meet the required shareholder equity threshold, a lack of growth in the U.S. market for technology-enabled recruitment services and the Company’s inability to successfully integrate Recruiter.com and the assets acquired from Genesys into the Company and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

