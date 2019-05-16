Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Announces Digital Marketing Campaign and Partnership with Seller’s Choice

HOUSTON, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), formerly Truli Technologies, a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers, today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Seller’s Choice , a provider of e-commerce digital marketing solutions, to engage in a performance based digital marketing campaign and partnership. Seller’s Choice will be providing a number of services, including marketing automation, social media promotion and strategic and highly-targeted media buying.

“Our partnership with Seller’s Choice will provide new avenues to further connect our network of independent recruiters within our incredibly robust job market software platform,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter. “We continue to examine and execute upon opportunities that drive connections between job seekers and employers.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Recruiter to expand the business’s reach, using our strategic performance based digital marketing techniques to drive more meaningful connections with the business’s platform,” said Jay Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Seller’s Choice. “We are confident that our unique tools will fuel the already-dramatic growth that Recruiter has experienced thus far.”

About Seller’s Choice

Seller’s Choice is a provider of uniquely personalized marketing and managed services for digital marketplace sellers, e-commerce merchants, and brand builders worldwide. Our services are crafted for online businesses that are seeking to enhance their foundation while deploying proven and cutting-edge conversion methodologies. We target accelerated sell-through, brand and product differentiation, and adherence to the highest compliance standards. Through this strategic focus our sellers realize profitable and sustainable growth while maximizing customer engagement and retention.

For more information, visit https://sellerschoice.digital/ .

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., formerly Truli Technologies, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. We pair enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. We offer recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.” We power placements. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding increased future liquidity of its common stock and broadening of its shareholder base, and the Company’s ability to meet the listing requirements of a national securities exchange. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the condition of the equity markets in general and for microcap companies in particular, the Company’s ability to complete a financing to meet the required shareholder equity threshold, a lack of growth in the U.S. market for technology-enabled recruitment services and the Company’s inability to successfully integrate Recruiter.com and the assets acquired from Genesys into the Company and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

