Recruiter.com Index Predicts Rise of Hiring Demand within 90 Days

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading recruiting platform, today announced that Recruiter Index®, Recruiter.com’s proprietary analysis that pinpoints recruiting trends and forecasts business growth, shows that a significant number of recruiters expect increasing job requirements within the next 90 days.

Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions said, “Our network platform gives us special insight into areas of business that show the most potential for growth. Informed by our network, during the past few weeks, we are excited to have opened up a record number of jobs and significantly increased resume submissions from our network of recruiters.”

Recruiter.com regularly gathers data from its network of over 20,000 small and independent recruiters to uncover critical insights into where hiring is heading.

While there is no doubt that the unemployment rate and out of work contractors has taken its immediate toll on the economy, over 38% of surveyed recruiters expect to see increases in job requirements within 90 days, 17% expect no change, and over 22% expect those results to start in as little as 30 days. A publicly available version of the report is available at: https://www.recruiter.com/downloads/recruiter-index

Other Key Trends from the Recruiter Index®

Healthcare recruiters are among the most optimistic: 45.5% predict increased job requirement loads in the next 30 days, and 54.5% predict increased job requirement loads in the next 90 days.

The immediate outlook is also positive for recruiters in Internet / other information services: 50% predict increased job requirement loads in the next 30 days.

66% of the Recruiters in financial services expect demand to increase or return to normal in the next 90 days.

Even recruiters in hard-hit industries are more optimistic than one might expect: A third of recruiters in food / beverage expect job requirement loads to increase within 90 days.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the traditional recruiting and staffing industry by aggregating thousands of small and independent recruiters under a common platform, giving them access to enterprise customers and advanced technologies. Recruiter.com empowers a network of over 20,000 small and independent recruiters with an innovative web platform, AI-driven job matching, and SHRM-certified recruitment training. Recruiter.com’s Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected near term changes in demand and job requirement loads in various segments of the recruitment industry. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.