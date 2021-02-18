Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Recruiter.com Launches Subscription Service for Curated Talent

Recruiter.com Launches Subscription Service for Curated Talent

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

New Video-Based Talent Solution Helps Improve ROI on $200B of Annual Hiring Spend

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled and Video hiring platform with the world’s largest network of on-demand recruiters, today announced the launch of its new-to-market product, Scouted by Recruiter.com, a highly specialized candidate curation tool that leverages the power of AI and talent experts to help hiring managers recruit top talent, faster.

To learn more about the new subscription offering, please visit: https://start.recruiter.com/scouted

“Companies spend over $4,000 for each hire they make; Recruiter.com can help both reduce this up-front cost and deliver an increased return on investment,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “Our Scouted product reduces the time-to-hire with video and AI-enabled curation, which saves time and money for hiring managers. Our candidate pool focuses on a specific segment of very high-potential, analytical candidates who significantly raise the talent density of an organization, helping to achieve a better return on human capital investment.”

Through its latest product offering, which equips hiring managers with automation, standardized video profiles, and a wealth of data, Recruiter.com provides clients with the opportunity to more rapidly and more accurately tap into highly curated talent rosters comprised of high-potential early-and-mid-career professionals. Whether you’re hiring for a Chief of Staff, senior analyst, or your first employee, Recruiter.com helps swiftly identify top talent.

Recruiter.com launched its Video platform in Q4 and its on-demand recruiting solution in Q2 of last year. The addition of Scouted by Recruiter.com expands the variety and reach of products available to recruiters and hiring teams looking to amplify their internal efforts through video screening, on-demand hiring, and AI-powered candidate curation.

Scouted by Recruiter.com provides diverse pipelines of high-quality talent on a weekly basis, saving hiring teams tens of hours in the applicant sourcing and screening stage, streamlining processes to ensure a shorter interview-to-hire timeline. The product couples the efficiency of AI-powered tech with human-forward recruiting expertise so that rosters only include applicants who meet a team’s hiring criteria.

Curated rosters are sourced from a database of hundreds of thousands of talented professionals, many of whom identify as first-generation college graduates, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and LGBTQ+. These professionals rely on a standardized virtual interview to go beyond their resumes, providing hiring teams with additional upfront data and information on the applicants.

“Companies need a precise quantity and mix of quality talent,” said Jacqueline Loeb, SVP, Recruiter.com, “That is what Scouted by Recruiter.com is all about – delivering high quality, curated talent pipelines so that hiring managers can focus their efforts on the highest probability candidates without wasting time reviewing unqualified applicants.”

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world’s largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:
LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/
LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434
Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom
Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Sarah Schultz
Director of Communications
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Phone: (855) 931-1500
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecasts,” “forecasting,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.