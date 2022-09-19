RECUR360 Announces Integration With Maverick Payments

New Integration Expands Integrated Payment Platforms

RECUR360 Partners with Maverick Payments RECUR360 Partners with Maverick Payments

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RECUR360, #1776 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list, is now integrated into the Maverick Payments gateway, #304 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list. This integration enables all of Maverick’s 20,000+ merchants and their customers to use RECUR360’s powerful automation platform for both Credit Card and ACH (eCheck) Processing. RECUR360 automates accounts receivable, recurring invoicing and payment processing, subscription billing for SaaS-based companies and other workflows by simplifying the generation, management, and reporting on monthly transactions. Their solution includes automatic late fees, convenience fees, net terms & early pay discounts and fully integrates with QuickBooks Desktop and Online along with having an open API for third-party software integrations.

“We are excited about RECUR360 as an integration to the Maverick platform, enabling our network of resellers to easily leverage RECUR360’s payments invoicing automation solution for both credit card and ACH payment processing through Maverick,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. “The experience, service level, and automation technology that RECUR360 oﬀers merchants combined with the lightning-fast onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is a massive win for our resellers.”

“We are excited that Maverick Payments is now fully integrated into the RECUR360 platform. Our customers will benefit on our leverage of their modern API and dashboard integration and allow us to offer our advanced invoicing and payment automations for QuickBooks to their entire customer base,” said Andrew Abrams, CEO of RECUR360. “As payment processors’ APIs evolve, it allows us to build a more robust suite of tools to help businesses reduce their Accounts Receivables and time to get paid.”

About RECUR360

RECUR360, launched in 2017, was a Top 10 finalist in the Intuit QuickBooks Online $100,000 App Showdown. In 2018, CFO Tech Outlook selected RECUR360 as a Top 10 All-In-One-Solution for Processing Recurring Invoices, Payments, and Collections Notifications. In 2021, MerchantMaverick.com selected RECUR360 as a Top 25 QuickBooks Integration for Small Businesses. This year RECUR360 was selected as #1776 on the 2022 Inc5000 Annual list. RECUR360 strives on adding value, technology automations and features that enable QuickBooks users to supercharge their invoice generation, payment processing and accounts receivable workflows.

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, RECUR360 is privately held and an industry leader in accounts receivable, and invoice and payment generation automations.

For more information, visit https://www.RECUR360.com

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including merchant support, underwriting and on-boarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Easily implemented payment processing services oﬀered to business clients that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, our solution is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family owned and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow with your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com

Contact Information:

Andrew Abrams

Founder | CEO

andrew@recur360.com

(833) 607-3287

Related Images

Image 1: RECUR360 Partners with Maverick Payments

New Partnership Expands Integrated Payment Platforms

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment