The Recurring Payments Market in United States is expected to grow to be worth US$ 74.8 Billion by 2033, with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 25.2 Billion from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the revenues of the Recurring Payments Market were estimated at US$ 130.2 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 268.7 Billion. Recurring Payments for service dominate the Recurring Payments market with a projected CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The recurring payments market encompasses various recurring payments management platforms, including payment gateways, merchant account providers, and subscription management platforms as well as recurring services such as subscription services or any other services that charge customers on a recurring basis.

The growth of subscription video and music streaming platforms has significantly influenced recurring payments as these streaming platforms rely on recurring payments for customer retention and to avoid churn. The revenues of streaming services like Netflix and Spotify have jumped by 18% and 22% respectively between 2018 to 2022. The growth of these services is expected to boost the volume of recurring payments.

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies often rely on recurring payments as a core revenue model. These companies offer their software as a subscription service, where customers pay a recurring fee monthly, quarterly, or annually to access and use the software. As businesses have shifted towards remote work, there has been a higher demand for SaaS solutions. This has influenced the market value of the SaaS industry from US$ 115 Bn in 2020 to US$ 187 Bn in 2022.

Enterprises have also increased their spending on SaaS services by 33% in 2022. This adoption of SaaS has led to a significant need for payment management systems for SaaS billing to help SaaS businesses manage recurring payments.

Subscription-based digital publication services utilize recurring payments as a core revenue model. Through subscription plans, these services offer access to digital content, such as articles, news, magazines, or journals. For instance, New York Times Company has experienced significant growth in its digital news subscribers over the years from 12.4K subscribers in 2019 to 24.8K subscribers in 2022.

Wall Street Journal has also grown its average digital circulation from 1.8K in 2019 to 3K in 2022. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, subscription-based digital publication services are likely to see further growth influencing the growth of recurring payments for customer retention and predictable revenue growth.

Key Companies

Recurly

Stripe

Paypal

Adyen

Block

Zoho

Paddle

Chargebee

ReCharge

Zuora

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the recent developments in Recurring Payments Market are:

In January 2023, Stripe extended its long-standing partnership with Amazon into a global agreement by becoming Amazon’s strategic payment platform in countries like US, Europe, and Canada, processing a significant portion of Amazon’s payments. Under the agreement, Stripe will transform global commerce by taking advantage of AWS expanding services, such as Graviton and Nitro for efficiency and performance of data and data security.

extended its long-standing partnership with Amazon into a global agreement by becoming Amazon’s strategic payment platform in countries like US, Europe, and Canada, processing a significant portion of Amazon’s payments. Under the agreement, Stripe will transform global commerce by taking advantage of AWS expanding services, such as Graviton and Nitro for efficiency and performance of data and data security. In March 2023, Sage announced a series of updates to Sage Intacct to simplify and automate bill processing and increase productivity as a part of its Sage Intacct 2023 Release 1. As a part of this release, several applications launched in the US such as Sage Intacct Planning, and Sage Intelligent Time are being available globally.

announced a series of updates to to simplify and automate bill processing and increase productivity as a part of its Sage Intacct 2023 Release 1. As a part of this release, several applications launched in the US such as Sage Intacct Planning, and Sage Intelligent Time are being available globally. In February 2023, Recurly announced its partnership with subscription business model consultancy platform Recuro to combine their technologies to meet the needs of high-growth subscription companies.

announced its partnership with subscription business model consultancy platform Recuro to combine their technologies to meet the needs of high-growth subscription companies. In June 2022, The New York Times Company announced the acquisition agreement with global digital subscription sports media, The Athletic for a cash price of US$ 550 Mn. This was aimed to put The New York Times as a leader in sports journalism.

Company announced the acquisition agreement with global digital subscription sports media, The Athletic for a cash price of US$ 550 Mn. This was aimed to put The New York Times as a leader in sports journalism. In September 2022, Disney+ launched Premier Access which allows Disney+ subscribers to watch new movies on the platform for an additional fee at the same time as their theatrical release. The first movie to be released through Premier Access was “Mulan”.

launched Premier Access which allows Disney+ subscribers to watch new movies on the platform for an additional fee at the same time as their theatrical release. The first movie to be released through Premier Access was “Mulan”. In February 2022, Chennai-based unicorn Chargebee announced to raise funding of US$ 250 Mn in a funding round led by VC funds such as Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global. This funding doubled the valuation of Chargebee to US$ 3.5 Bn.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Recurring Payments Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Recurring Payments Market by Component (Services and Payment Platforms), by Payment Type (Fixed and Variable), by End Use (B2B and B2C), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, Middle East and Africa, and Oceania) – 2023 to 2033.

