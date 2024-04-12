SURREY, British Columbia, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to Kurt Lageschulte, director pursuant to the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.16 per share and an expiry date of April 12, 2029.