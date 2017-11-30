RECYLEX SA: APPOINTMENT OF SEBASTIAN RUDOW AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RECYLEX SA IN REPLACEMENT OF YVES ROCHE

Suresnes, November 30, 2017: Recylex SA (Euronext Paris : FR0000120388 – RX) today announces the appointment of Sebastian Rudow as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer replacing Yves Roche, by its Board of Directors.

Sebastian Rudow previously held director positions in a major pan-European sugar beet manufacturer and in an industrial plastic injection moulding company. He joins Recylex at a time when the Group transforms into a new stage of its history, resolutely moving forward into the future and the circular economy.

He will pursue the Group’s industrial organic development by bringing his expertise in post-recovery companies’ management.

Under the leadership of Yves Roche, who has lead the group since 2005, Recylex has achieved a strategic shift, becoming a key player in the European circular economy, preparing the Group for its industrial renewal.

The Board of Directors of Recylex SA, warmly thanks Yves Roche for his commitment and courage during the past 12 years, where he successfully steered the Group’s difficult recovery during a very challenging period of time.

Sebastian Rudow and Yves Roche will collaborate to ensure a smooth and efficient transition.

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and CEO of Recylex, commented:

“Recylex is an impressive company with strong roots in both France and Germany. After almost 14 years in director positions and as a key consultant to various companies in environments of constant and challenging tasks, I am very pleased to join Recylex today, and I look forward to working with the experienced management team and the motivated employees in France and Germany. The Group stands on the eve of finalizing its major industrial project, which is key for the future. Together, we will steer the Recylex Group into a successful future and continue on the course initiated by Yves Roche.”

Yves Roche commented:

“After overcoming substantial challenges such as the finalization of the continuation plan and with the related improvement in the group’s financial wellbeing, Recylex is now ready to write a new page of its history with Sebastian Rudow. I would like to thank the Group, its employees, its partners and its shareholders for their helpful support during all these years and I wish Recylex all the best for the future.”

Biography

Sebastian Rudow

Sebastian Rudow was born in Germany in 1980 and holds a law degree from the University of Mannheim (Germany), as well as a Masters degree from the University of Heidelberg (Germany).

Before joining Recylex, he held a Partner position at Wellensiek, since November 2014, where he was focused on advising directors, shareholders and boards in special corporate situations.

During the past ten years, in addition to his consulting activities, he held directorship positions across various industries.

