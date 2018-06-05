RECYLEX SA : TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS AT MAY 31ST, 2018

Breaking News
  May 31, 2018
Total number of shares 25 747 482
Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares) 		27 056 758
Total number of exercisable voting rights 27 032 819

Regenerating the urban mines

With operations in France and Germany, Recylex is a European group specialized in lead, plastics and zinc recycling, as well as a producer of special metals. A key player in the circular economy with long-standing expertise in urban waste recovery, the Group has more than 660 employees in Europe and generated consolidated sales of €450 million in 2017. For more information about Recylex Group: www.recylex.fr and on twitter: @Recylex

Press/Investor contact:
Gabriel ZEITLIN
+ 33 (0)1 58 47 29 89
[email protected]

