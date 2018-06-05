RECYLEX SA : TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL AS AT MAY 31ST, 2018

|May 31, 2018
|Total number of shares
|25 747 482
| Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares)
|27 056 758
|Total number of exercisable voting rights
|27 032 819
Regenerating the urban mines
With operations in France and Germany, Recylex is a European group specialized in lead, plastics and zinc recycling, as well as a producer of special metals. A key player in the circular economy with long-standing expertise in urban waste recovery, the Group has more than 660 employees in Europe and generated consolidated sales of €450 million in 2017. For more information about Recylex Group: www.recylex.fr and on twitter: @Recylex
Press/Investor contact:
Gabriel ZEITLIN
+ 33 (0)1 58 47 29 89
[email protected]
