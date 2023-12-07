SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $8,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256216), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June, 11, 2021 and declared effective on June, 14, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from the offices of ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations:

NEWS MEDIA:

CORE Public Relations

Phone: (516) 222-2560

Email: media@redcat.red

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

Email: investors@redcat.red

Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com