SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 and provides a business update.

Recent Operational Highlights:

Launched the Teal 2, a military-grade sUAS designed to “Dominate the Night™”

Teal 2 designation as Blue UAS received from U.S. Department of Defense

Completed construction of manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah and scaling production to meet expected demand

Awarded increases in prototype development contract under U.S. Army Tranche 2 Program with additional increases expected in Fiscal 2024

Teal 2 now available for purchase through U.S. Government’s GSA Advantage website, facilitating the ability of government agencies to expedite purchase orders

Completed second phase of partnership with Athena AI to enhance the artificial intelligence and computer vision capabilities of the Teal 2

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues in fiscal 2023 increased 54% year-over-year to $9.9 million

Enterprise revenues increased by more than 100% in fiscal 2023 and was entirely attributable to Teal Drones subsidiary

Completed significant capital investment in new manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City with manufacturing capacity currently at 100 units per month and scaling higher

Higher inventory balances established in preparation for projected continued increases in order levels

“The Teal 2 system is a game changer for Group One drones. It has the best-in-class thermal imaging camera, which is optimized for nighttime operations,” commented Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “The Teal 2 is an open platform, which allows easy integration with software partners to provide added capabilities. The system enables multi-vehicle control where one operator can fly 4 drones simultaneously, and each drone has target recognition and battle tracking through computer vision and artificial intelligence. Commanders and warfighters have not had this capability in a Group One drone until now and we are getting a great response in the marketplace.

“During fiscal 2023, our Business Development and Sales teams worked diligently to develop strong relationships with a wide range of government agencies. These efforts are extensive and challenging, but once secured can yield long term, recurring orders and revenues,” added Mr. Thompson. “During fiscal 2023, we generated revenues through the Army’s Tranche II program, the U.S. Border Patrol, and a NATO member country. With these relationships now established, we look forward to additional orders from these and other U.S. government agencies, including other military branches, especially since the Teal 2 can be purchased on the government’s GSA Advantage web site.”

“We made significant investments in fiscal 2023 that position Red Cat for success in fiscal 2024,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. “We completed construction of our manufacturing facility in Utah, hired a team of talented engineers and professionals that successfully launched the Teal 2 in April 2023, and built inventory levels that will enable us to fulfill forecast demand in fiscal 2024.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30,

April 30,

2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 16,074,343 $ 48,875,184 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 24,355,836 27,837,281 Inventory, including deposits 14,408,065 5,602,955 Accounts receivable, net 780,969 495,506 Other 4,573,877 2,267,699 TOTAL ASSETS $ 60,193,090 $ 85,078,625 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,919,015 $ 2,541,171 Debt obligations 1,323,707 1,970,661 Warrant derivative liability 588,205 1,607,497 Other 752,538 1,043,624 Total liabilities 5,583,465 7,162,953 Stockholders’ capital 110,057,535 106,885,000 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (55,447,910 ) (28,969,328 ) Total stockholders’ equity 54,609,625 77,915,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 60,193,090 $ 85,078,625

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year ended April 30, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 9,911,780 $ 6,428,963 Cost of goods sold 10,248,575 5,503,448 Gross margin (336,795 ) 925,515 Operating expenses Operations 4,411,685 1,353,904 Research and development 5,248,336 2,606,141 Sales and marketing 4,028,007 1,127,532 General and administrative 6,618,596 5,548,589 Stock based compensation 3,656,724 3,291,635 Impairment loss 2,826,918 — Total operating expenses 26,790,266 13,927,801 Operating loss (27,127,061 ) (13,002,286 ) Other (income) expense Change in fair value of derivative liability (1,019,292 ) (1,042,129 ) Other 979,968 (271,029 ) Other (income) expense (39,324 ) (1,313,158 ) Net loss $ (27,087,737 ) $ (11,689,128 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.5 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 53,860,199 48,220,265