SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders, reports financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 (three months ended 10/31/2022) and provides a business update.

Recent Highlights:

Enterprise

Skypersonic delivered drones, rover, and piloting platform to NASA’s Simulated Mars Mission

Established partnership between Teal Drones (“Teal”) and Tomahawk Robotics that allows Teal’s 4-Ship Multi-Vehicle Systems to simultaneously control air- and ground-based vehicles

U.S. Border Patrol purchased over $1 million in drones

Skypersonic demonstrated remote-piloted drone at LoveIT Detroit’s Aerospace Reception

Teal received FAA waiver to hold public demonstration of its Eris technology that enables a single pilot to simultaneously control multiple drones

Skypersonic demonstrated its “Fly Anywhere” technology on Mt. Etna, an active volcano in Sicily

Teal demonstrated multi-drone mapping capability to U.S. military with partner Reveal Technology

Consumer

Agreement signed to divest Consumer Business to Unusual Machines

Gross sale price of $18 million will provide non-dilutive capital to support market opportunities in the Enterprise segment, especially with the military

Corporate and Financial Highlights:

Mary Beth Long, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, joined Red Cat’s Board of Directors

Year-to-date revenues of $4.6 million compared to prior year revenues of $3.3 million, representing growth of more than 40%

Cash and Investment balances of $32.9 million at October 31, 2022

Inventory, including prepayments of $3.7 million, totaled $10.3 million at October 31, 2022, which fully address lingering supply chain challenges and positions Company to promptly deliver on Enterprise orders

Expansion of manufacturing facility at Teal expected to be completed in fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and will double production capacity

“Our second quarter was a pivotal one for focusing on the military and defense markets, domestically and globally,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “In October, we received our first purchase order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than $1 million as part of a previously-announced blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth an estimated $90 million. We expect to ship this order in January 2023. These drones will be the first to come off the production line from our new U.S. factory in Salt Lake City, which has the capacity to build thousands of drones. We are also pleased to report that the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) program continues to expand in scope and value. Teal is working closely with the U.S. Army and will demonstrate the Teal Tranche 2 alpha prototype drone in January 2023.”

“We are pleased to report year-to-date revenue growth of more than 40%,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. “The divestiture of our Consumer business will generate a solid return on our investment and strongly position us to take advantage of greater sales opportunities in the commercial sector, especially with the military.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 32,885,639 $ 48,875,184 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 27,617,491 27,837,281 Inventory, including deposits 10,265,945 5,602,955 Other 4,275,307 2,763,205 TOTAL ASSETS $ 75,044,382 $ 85,078,625 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,313,746 $ 2,541,171 Debt obligations 1,589,838 1,970,661 Warrant derivative liability 1,013,675 1,607,497 Other 899,852 1,043,624 Total liabilities 5,817,111 7,162,953 Stockholders’ capital 108,470,808 106,885,000 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (39,243,537 ) (28,969,328 ) Total stockholders’ equity 69,227,271 77,915,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 75,044,382 $ 85,078,625

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,530,462 $ 1,863,239 $ 4,599,733 $ 3,259,990 Cost of goods sold 1,296,807 1,710,657 4,008,451 3,005,004 Gross Margin 233,655 152,582 591,282 254,986 Operating Expenses Operations 1,752,873 283,249 2,800,959 460,112 Research and development 1,354,914 493,441 1,887,684 737,695 Sales and marketing 731,769 185,385 1,334,000 286,018 General and administrative 1,919,637 1,050,708 3,037,202 1,926,888 Stock based compensation 1,246,796 899,937 2,002,267 1,284,023 Total operating expenses 7,005,989 2,912,720 11,062,112 4,694,736 Operating loss (6,772,334 ) (2,760,138 ) (10,470,830 ) (4,439,750 ) Other Expense (Income) Change in fair value of derivative liability (686,744 ) (118,813 ) (593,822 ) (273,061 ) Other 158,887 99,276 179,068 131,684 Other Expense (Income) $ (527,857 ) $ (19,537 ) $ (414,754 ) $ (141,377 ) Net loss $ (6,244,477 ) $ (2,740,601 ) $ (10,056,076 ) $ (4,298,373 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 54,078,111 52,147,541 53,928,133 43,110,884