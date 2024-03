Conference Call to be held Monday, March 18, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (three months ended January 31, 2024) will be reported on Monday, March 18, 2024 after the market close.

Company management will host an earnings conference call at 4:30p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, 2024 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187092/fbc7e3a874

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GS7MpfTG

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 18, 2024 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until April 1, 2024 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8799674.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

