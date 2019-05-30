Red Creek Reserve Secured Funding Opportunities with Noble Capital Funds

MONUMENT, Colo., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illustrato Pictures International, Inc. (OTCPK: ILUS) (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation) announced today the Company has entered into a consultation and strategic partner agreement with Noble Capital funds effective March 26, 2019. Noble Capital Funds will now provide financing for future acquisitions of Red Creek Reserve.

The marijuana industry is flourishing in the US. However, finding the right place and erecting a structure for growing and dispensing these products is not an easy job. It not only requires some serious investment, but it also needs experts who can provide state-of-the-art technology in the facility.

Red Creek Reserve is a leading company in Colorado that is helping the marijuana business thrive and flourish. It offers turnkey solutions for licensed operators in the industry, helping them start their business on a high note. The Company locates and leases or purchases sites that can foster the growth of marijuana business and then erect structures that allow growing and dispensing marijuana profitably. It offers immediate licensing and processing and then moves on to operational deployment.

Red Creek Reserve recently secured funding opportunities with Noble Capital Funds that agreed to provide them financing for their future acquisitions. The step was taken to help the marijuana industry grow. This alliance means more leases and purchases of ideal facilities and sites that can become the harbor of growing and dispensing marijuana. The cannabis industry is booming and with the right site and structures, the business can thrive and get better returns.

Sylvester Gbewonyo Jr., Managing Partner of Noble Capital, said, “We’re excited to be involved with Red Creek Reserve. We feel that they are providing a much-needed service in the explosive cannabis industry.”

Red Creek Reserve has begun working on substantial sites in Colorado and is hoping to secure more sites with the help of Noble Capital Funds.

Larson Elmore, CEO of Red Creek Reserve, stated, “We are excited and hopeful for this new opportunity. We’ve already begun due diligence on a substantial project in Colorado and are excited to be working with Sylvester again.”

Noble Capital Funds offers diversification, low volatility and attractive returns on investment. They make companies a part of their portfolio and work closely with their partners, providing them focused and committed long-term investment.

This agreement will bring great news for the cannabis industry as it will lead to more state-of-the-art facilities, where the growth and dispensing of marijuana will be improved to the latest standards. Together, Red Creek Reserve and Noble Capital Funds will bring about a positive change and open up new avenues of opportunities for businesses in the cannabis industry.

About ILUS (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation):

The strategy of ILUS is to acquire, align or consolidate with revenue producing companies and real estate assets. The plan is to diversify by acquiring companies that have a proven track record in industries that have great potential for growth and profits. Our website www.redcreekreserve.com will be updated as we execute the strategic plan.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Jack Eversull, President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

972-571-1624

[email protected]