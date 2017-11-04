RED FM Radiothon raises $625,000 for Surrey Memorial Hospital

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The South Asian community always gives from the heart, so it’s fitting that the $625,000 raised in one day at the 93.1 RED FM Gurupurab Radiothon, held on Nov. 3, will benefit cardiac care at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The funds from the Radiothon will be used in Surrey Memorial’s newly expanded Coronary Care Unit, enabling the hospital to purchase innovative equipment; support new technology for patient education; and enhance family-centred care. When the goal of $1 million is reached, the unit will be renamed the Sarbat Coronary Care Unit. Sarbat means “equality for all,” and the Radiothon donations will help all patients receive exceptional care in this specialized unit.

One of the most successful radio fundraisers in the country, the annual Radiothon provides an opportunity for donors to honour the birthday of Guru Nanak by making a contribution to a health care cause that impacts the local community.

The RED FM partnership with Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation is unique. RED FM organizes the Radiothon and donates all the airtime, so that all contributions from donors can go directly to the Foundation.

Foundation President & CEO Jane Adams notes that the generosity of the South Asian community has had a significant impact on Surrey Memorial Hospital since the first Radiothon in 2007.

“Thanks to the South Asian community, we have been able to provide funding for programs that serve thousands of patients and families from across the region,” she says. “On behalf of the team in the Coronary Care Unit, a big thank you to everyone who made a donation.”

RED FM President Kulwinder Sanghera says that he is proud that the station can help listeners support causes that matter to them. Recently, RED FM used the airways to help the Canadian Red Cross appeal for funds for victims of the summer wildfires, raising $170,000 in only seven hours.

“When we ask for help for a charitable cause, our community always responds with generosity. At RED FM, the Gurupurab Radiothon is a highlight of our year.”

Since the first Radiothon in 2007, more than $5.7 million has been raised for four major programs at the hospital: the Emergency Department, the Family Birthing Centre, the Stroke Unit and the Kidney Centre.

