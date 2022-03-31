Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Red Means Go? Thousands of Cars Illegally Pass Stopped School Buses in Tulare County Stop-Arm Study

Red Means Go? Thousands of Cars Illegally Pass Stopped School Buses in Tulare County Stop-Arm Study

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

school bus stop-arm violation

Cars illegally pass stopped school buses thousands of times in Tulare County pilot program
Cars illegally pass stopped school buses thousands of times in Tulare County pilot program

school bus stop-arm violation birds eye view

A pilot program with Visalia Unified School District shows a dangerous pattern in driver behavior
A pilot program with Visalia Unified School District shows a dangerous pattern in driver behavior

Tulare County, CA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  • Visalia Unified School District partnered with BusPatrol to trial stop-arm safety technology and see how often cars illegally pass stopped school buses
  • School buses involved in the pilot were passed more than three times per bus day
  • From November to February, nine school buses recorded more than 1,000 stop-arm violation incidents  

Visalia Unified School District has announced results of a pilot program with safety technology company, BusPatrol.

As part of the pilot, nine school buses were equipped with stop-arm cameras to see how often cars illegally pass school buses. From November 28th to February 25th, 1,196 vehicles illegally passed school buses that were stopped to load and unload children. This equates to 3.1 stop-arm violations per bus per day, one of the highest violation rates captured in BusPatrol pilots being conducted across the country.

California state law requires vehicles to stop for a stopped school bus with its stop-arm extended and red lights flashing. Under current legislation, school districts and law enforcement agencies are not permitted to use automated stop-arm cameras to cite violators.

Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder at BusPatrol, said: “This school year has been one of the most dangerous in recent history in terms of road safety. There have been too many tragedies which could have been avoided. The big yellow bus should be a clear warning to people to slow down and hit the brakes.”

Campaigners and school bus safety advocates across California are calling for better legislation to keep students safe on the journey to and from school. To join the cause, contact your state representative and express your support for AB 2084 and the use of school bus safety technology. 

 

ENDS

Attachments

  • school bus stop-arm violation
  • school bus stop-arm violation birds eye view 
CONTACT: Kate Spree
BusPatrol
888-507-6219
kate.spree@buspatrol.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.