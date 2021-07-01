Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Red Mountain Scientific Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Accelerate Rural Broadband

Red Mountain Scientific Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Accelerate Rural Broadband

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Fort Collins-based SaaS company enabling the digital transformation of wireless infrastructure management for rural broadband expansion

Red Mountain Scientific (RMS) provides automated data collection, web-based asset management, and machine learning software for companies in the fast-growing wireless sector. The solution integrates field-acquired image data with tower and network asset identification via our enterprise grade cloud platform, to provide an intuitive visual interface for the management of these facilities. The streamlining of damage detection, asset inventory collection, and vacancy assessment results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and enhanced revenue generation.

Red Mountain Scientific (RMS) provides automated data collection, web-based asset management, and machine learning software for companies in the fast-growing wireless sector. The solution integrates field-acquired image data with tower and network asset identification via our enterprise grade cloud platform, to provide an intuitive visual interface for the management of these facilities. The streamlining of damage detection, asset inventory collection, and vacancy assessment results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and enhanced revenue generation.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Rural Wireless Association (RWA) is a trade association representing rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. RWA's members have joined together to speed the delivery of new, efficient, and innovative wireless technologies to remote and underserved communities. For more information visit www.ruralwireless.org

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Rural Wireless Association (RWA) is a trade association representing rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. RWA’s members have joined together to speed the delivery of new, efficient, and innovative wireless technologies to remote and underserved communities. For more information visit www.ruralwireless.org

Colorado, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), a comprehensive image intelligence platform for wireless infrastructure management, announced they have joined the Rural Wireless Association which will accelerate rural broadband. RMS provides fast, lightweight, and easy-to-use software that enables rural telecom providers, engineering firms, and local industry to leverage the most advanced image data acquisition and analysis techniques available for the management of their broadband facilities and wireless tower infrastructure. 

The RMS solution unlocks the full capabilities of both drone and smartphone acquired image data to streamline antennae inventory, identify tower structural damage or corrosion issues, locate available space for additional equipment, and visually document pre or post work modifications for site walks or closeouts that results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and increased revenue generation.

The RMS software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform achieves this higher level of actionable insight by combining cutting edge Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning techniques with rapid image uploading, intuitive viewing/visualization, and advanced annotation/reporting tools. 

“We make the acquisition of image data easier, the visualization more insightful, and the utilization of field and in-house resources more effective. Our goal is to create an unparalleled platform for the wireless community that meets the challenges of Rip & Replace initiatives and the accelerated expansion goals for rural broadband,” said RMS founder and CEO, Mike Moses.

Attachments

  • RMS
  • ruralwireless 
CONTACT: Mike Moses
Red Mountain Scientific
970.306.7407
[email protected]

Michele Giroux
Rural Wireless Association
202.551.0025
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.