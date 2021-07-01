Red Mountain Scientific Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Accelerate Rural Broadband

Fort Collins-based SaaS company enabling the digital transformation of wireless infrastructure management for rural broadband expansion

Red Mountain Scientific (RMS) provides automated data collection, web-based asset management, and machine learning software for companies in the fast-growing wireless sector. The solution integrates field-acquired image data with tower and network asset identification via our enterprise grade cloud platform, to provide an intuitive visual interface for the management of these facilities. The streamlining of damage detection, asset inventory collection, and vacancy assessment results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and enhanced revenue generation.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Rural Wireless Association (RWA) is a trade association representing rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. RWA’s members have joined together to speed the delivery of new, efficient, and innovative wireless technologies to remote and underserved communities. For more information visit www.ruralwireless.org

Colorado, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), a comprehensive image intelligence platform for wireless infrastructure management, announced they have joined the Rural Wireless Association which will accelerate rural broadband. RMS provides fast, lightweight, and easy-to-use software that enables rural telecom providers, engineering firms, and local industry to leverage the most advanced image data acquisition and analysis techniques available for the management of their broadband facilities and wireless tower infrastructure.

The RMS solution unlocks the full capabilities of both drone and smartphone acquired image data to streamline antennae inventory, identify tower structural damage or corrosion issues, locate available space for additional equipment, and visually document pre or post work modifications for site walks or closeouts that results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and increased revenue generation.

The RMS software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform achieves this higher level of actionable insight by combining cutting edge Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning techniques with rapid image uploading, intuitive viewing/visualization, and advanced annotation/reporting tools.

“We make the acquisition of image data easier, the visualization more insightful, and the utilization of field and in-house resources more effective. Our goal is to create an unparalleled platform for the wireless community that meets the challenges of Rip & Replace initiatives and the accelerated expansion goals for rural broadband,” said RMS founder and CEO, Mike Moses.

Attachments

RMS

ruralwireless

CONTACT: Mike Moses Red Mountain Scientific 970.306.7407 [email protected] Michele Giroux Rural Wireless Association 202.551.0025 [email protected]