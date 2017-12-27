Breaking News
Home / Top News / Red open-source project goes on blockchain: a new full-stack toolchain for smart contract development

Red open-source project goes on blockchain: a new full-stack toolchain for smart contract development

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart contracts hold the greatest hope of revolutionizing industries and fully implementing a decentralized, trust-based ecosystem of applications on blockchains. Unfortunately, current programming languages like Solidity leave contracts vulnerable to attacks, requiring a level of complexity and verification now hindering development on platforms like Ethereum.

Now the Red open-source stack goes one step further. The father of Red open-source project, Nenad Rakocevic, CEO of Fullstack Technologies Ltd, is launching Red Community Token (listing as RCT) to power the development of Red’s new programming language for secure, scalable smart contract and distributed app development.

As the Red project grows, RCT tokens will be the foundation for intra-community operations and economics, enabling use of a growing system of decentralized apps built with Red. RCT will be exchanged for Ethereum (ETH) throughout the initial currency offering. New investors will join early investors and investment groups to support the development of our new coding solutions.

Technology for smart contracts

Founded in 2011 by Nenad Rakocevic to bring simpler, more cost-effective solutions for software builders, Red’s key value is its support for easy creation of domain specific languages, drastically reducing complexity in software development. As an open-source project operating transparently, Red’s community already spans thousands of users and dozens of contributors working daily to improve Red and introduce it to newcomers.

Current Dapp web stack development suffers from three key weaknesses: security issues, heavy deployment (for standalone Dapps), and the burdensome learning curve required by the mastery of HTML/CSS/JS languages and ever-changing frameworks.

Red developers are building Red/CCC (Cross-Chain Code) to implement domain specific on-chain programming, using two, layered languages with distinct advantages. Red’s high-level code will be a symbolic, highly declarative language, featuring restricted computing semantics and control flow. This offers a high level of safety comparable to template based development while providing much needed flexibility that templates lack. Red’s lower-level language will be a more general purpose, statically typed subset of Red language, supporting general computations. In addition to enabling the writing of new contracts, both language levels will be able to call external contracts written using other tools, ensuring full interoperability with pre-existing contracts.

The standalone Red/CCC toolchain can be run natively on user’s desktop or mobile devices. It will include a blockchain VM bytecode compiler, a generative tests module for contract testing, high performance blockchain VM simulators, and wrappers to separately downloadable minimal blockchain nodes supporting deployment to public blockchains.

Red’s Dapp development model will replace standalone web stack based Dapps at less than 1% of their current size. Further details on Red Dapp, the Red/CCC toolchain, and Red/CCC cross-chain language are available in the Red white-paper.

Red Community Token 

As an ERC20 token, RCT token is intended to power the Red community’s continued growth, as a decentralized anonymous organization (DAO). By introducing the requirement that community members hold tokens, it will enable voting rights on key features and updates as the project advances. Red aims to set a new example for decentralized organization supporting blockchain and smart contract development. 

To learn more about development at Red and getting involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/redlanguage. 

Company Name:FULLSTACK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Address: RM C 21/F CENTRAL 88, 88 DES
VOEUX RD CENTRAL
HONG KONG
Phone: 53191510
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.