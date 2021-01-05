Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Red River Bancshares, Inc. Mourns Passing of Longtime Board Member F. William Hackmeyer, Jr.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. Mourns Passing of Longtime Board Member F. William Hackmeyer, Jr.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of F. William Hackmeyer, Jr., director of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI), the parent company of Red River Bank. Mr. Hackmeyer passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and board member, Bill Hackmeyer. Bill was one of our founding directors and a trusted advisor. His extensive commercial real estate experience and long history with the bank made him an excellent board member. His passion and commitment to our company, and his guidance and support of management, will be greatly missed,” said Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bancshares, Inc. and Red River Bank. “On behalf of the entire Red River Bank family, we extend our deepest condolences to all members of the Hackmeyer family,” said Mr. Chatelain.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Contact:

Julia Callis
Vice President, Corporate Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]         
318-561-4042

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.