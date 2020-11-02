Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Red River Bank purchases banking center location in South Louisiana

Red River Bank purchases banking center location in South Louisiana

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

ALEXANDRIA, La., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red River Bank has purchased a former banking center building located at 1911 West Pinhook Road in Lafayette, Louisiana and plans to expand its banking operations in the Acadiana market. Red River Bank expects to open a full-service banking center at the Pinhook location early in 2021, pending all regulatory approvals. This will be Red River Bank’s first banking center location in the Acadiana market and its 26th banking center in Louisiana. The bank currently has a combined Loan and Deposit Production Office at 91 Settlers Trace Building 4 Suite C in Lafayette. Ben Smith is the Red River Bank Acadiana Market President.

“Expanding throughout Louisiana is part of our strategic plan, and establishing a full-service banking center in the Acadiana market fits into our long-term plans. Ben Smith is leading the effort in developing Red River Bank’s presence in Acadiana and is also committed to providing the personal, customized financial solutions that Red River Bank is known for,” said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain.

Smith can be reached at 337-541-8765 or at [email protected]

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is the fifth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana, and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director
[email protected]
Cell-318-664-1513   Office-318-561-5903

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.