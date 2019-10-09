Breaking News
Red Robin Selects TraQtion to Manage Supplier Compliance and Product Quality

TraQtion helps Red Robin’s quality team work smarter and faster to keep pace with the restaurant chain’s speed of menu innovation

TraQtion cloud-based quality and compliance software powered by NSF International.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., U.S., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Robin® Restaurants based in Greenwood Village, Colo. is now using TraQtion cloud-based quality and compliance software powered by NSF International to manage its supplier network. The restaurant chain recently launched two separate TraQtion modules for supplier compliance and product compliance.

Red Robin currently operates about 600 restaurants in the United States and 20 in Canada. “We try to be very innovative. We have four menu runs each year and for each menu run, we bring in new ingredients and new suppliers,” said Nicole Jones, Quality and Commercialization Manager at Red Robin Restaurants. “That means we have to get all of those suppliers and ingredients approved for quality. It’s a very big challenge to keep up with our quality innovations.”

With a supplier network of more than 300 manufacturing facilities, Red Robin needed a digital system to transform the way they work. “This is why we’re looking to digital to help us manage all of this data and ensure that we’re staying in compliance. We needed to move away from spreadsheets and automate the process of managing expired compliance documents,” Jones said. “TraQtion has enabled us to proactively monitor our supplier network and reduce our supply chain risk.”

Additionally, TraQtion’s supplier scorecard and compliance grading capabilities allow Red Robin’s quality team to filter out noise. With TraQtion, the restaurant chain can manage by exception – focusing on only the riskiest suppliers, which maximizes administration time spent on vendor compliance.

“TraQtion is an ideal supply chain risk management solution for restaurant chains like Red Robin and we are honored to support them,” said Kannappan Manickam, TraQtion’s Global Managing Director. “Our solution was developed by the food safety experts at NSF International to improve supply chain visibility, reduce supplier risk and increase product transparency. It’s all about making supply chains more transparent, safer and sustainable.”

TraQtion offers a range of modules providing control and visibility into the supply chain, including:

  • Supplier compliance
  • Product compliance
  • Product quality control
  • Complaints management
  • Specification management
  • Sustainable sourcing
  • Operational intelligence

All modules use cloud-based tools with a central dashboard providing at-a-glance performance ratings for quick action and streamlined communications across a supply chain.

For more information about TraQtion, please email [email protected] or call +1.734.645.6790. 

About TraQtion: TraQtion is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that manages food safety, quality and compliance for supply chains, products and sites. Developed from the ground up using NSF International’s food safety and quality expertise, TraQtion serves leading manufacturers, retailers and restaurants around the world that place a high emphasis on customer satisfaction and safety. TraQtion is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSF International.

About NSF International: NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

