New partnership will allow educators to seamlessly request substitutes when registering for PD, saving teachers time and making it easier for site leaders to cover teacher absences.

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KickUp and Red Rover are excited to announce newly integrated access to Red Rover’s absence management application and KickUp’s professional learning management system. Districts using Red Rover and KickUp will now have a unified solution for teacher absences due to professional learning. This new functionality is free to districts using both Red Rover and KickUp and will save teachers time and prevent site leaders from scrambling to cover classrooms when teachers attend PD sessions.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration because we’ve heard directly from district leaders how inconvenient it is to use multiple systems that don’t talk to each other for managing the professional development of teachers and filling teacher absences with substitutes when teachers attend PD,” said Daniel O’Shaughnessey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Red Rover. “Allowing teachers to request substitutes at the same time they register for PD sessions will save teachers time and make it a lot easier for site leaders to cover classrooms.”

“At KickUp, we want our products to remove barriers to teachers accessing high-quality professional learning,” said Jeremy Rogoff, Co-founder and CEO of KickUp. “The integration with Red Rover knocks one of those barriers down by making it easy and efficient to find substitutes when teachers access learning opportunities.”

Several Red Rover and KickUp customers have already piloted the new functionality, including Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. “This integration may seem like a small thing, but it makes educators’ lives so much easier, and it speaks to how Red Rover and KickUp are constantly innovating and finding more ways to support districts,” said Kelly Kovacs, Chief Academic Officer at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.

To learn more about this new collaboration, KickUp customers should contact Ani Xu at KickUp while Red Rover customers should contact Jeremy Buckley.

About KickUp

KickUp offers the leading educator success platform providing K12 school districts a comprehensive view of educator growth and development. KickUp is an indispensable partner to district administrators, principals, and instructional coaches who use the platform to maximize the impact of professional learning and increase teacher effectiveness and retention. KickUp is the only educator success platform to combine a professional learning management system, teacher evaluation, and the tools necessary to enhance and monitor instructional coaching and learning walks.

Learn more at kickup.co.

About Red Rover

‍Red Rover builds best-in-class software solutions for mission-critical tasks in school workforce management. As the fastest-growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 900 districts to provide the best educators in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Learn more at redroverk12.com.

