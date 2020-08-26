Breaking News
Red Shield Investigation on Why You Need Extended Auto Warranty During COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Kansas City, Kansas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Your car is a part of your wealth and needs to be taken care of at all times. Extended car warranty provides you with a peace of mind by saving you money when your car needs repairs. Insurance companies offer to defend auto protection plans covering various components.

Red Shield Investigation provides select, power train and essential plans covering both new and old vehicles. It would help if you weighed the cost of the warrant and what it covers before making a final decision. Here are facts about extended auto warranty and why you need it during COVID-19.

1. Saves money
During COVID-19 money, most people lost their jobs as the government set strict measures for social distance. You need to save money as much as possible to use it on other essentials such as food, clothing and medical purposes.
Extended car warranty comes in handy in such a time since it helps you save money in case your car needs repairs. As long as your repairs are covered on your contract, the insurance company will pay for all repairs.

2. Keep vehicle running
Extended car warranty helps you keep your vehicle running smoothly with a peace of mind. You don’t have to worry about repair costs and your manufactures warranty expiration. Insurance companies such as Red Shield provides the best protection plans.
During these trying times, people are being urged to use private transportation. It means you will be using your car more each day. The more you use your vehicle, the more they need for maintenance. Our company has got maintained costs covered for you.

3. Coverage Plans
Red Shield investigation proves that our company is the leading auto protection provider in Kansas and Phoenix. You will get different protection plans that meet your budget, needs and vehicle type. Choose Red Shield select program that covers new and pre-used cars. The terms go up to 80, 000 miles.
Guard program provides other choices such as premium plus, powertrain enhanced and powertrain plus and all these custom packages terms go up to 100,000 miles. Even after the manufactures warranty expires your car will still be protected.
The essential plan is more a short term plan lasting up to 9 months. However, you can choose this plan during this pandemic to cover your vehicle and at the same time save money.

4. Towing and Roadside assistance
Have you ever been stuck in the middle of nowhere after your vehicle broke down? Red Shield offers rental cars and a ride to your destination as you wait for your car to be fixed. This company has been rated by the better business bureau for providing customers with reliable services.
It will only take one single phone call when you have a vehicle breakdown emergency. Even if your car broke Doan when you are out of town, you will our experts take it to the repair shop and assess the damage.
Precaution is indeed better than cure, and you might not use the extended warranty plan, but it will save you money used on repair costs in future. In many states, car insurance is mandatory and in case you don’t have, you will suffer massive fines.

Bottom Line
Contact Red Shield Investigation and their administration team today at (888) 740-6170 for more information on extended auto warranty. Better yet visit Red Shield Investigation offices in Kansas and Arizona. You will have a peace of mind knowing your car is protected at all times and save you money during this pandemic.

CONTACT: Red Shield Investigation 
(888) 740-6170

