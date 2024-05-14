FIRST ON FOX: More than 20 U.S. state-level financial officers are urging the Biden administration to continue its support for Israel amid the Israel Defense Forces’ recent invasion of Rafah.
“As state financial officers, we appreciate your early pledges of ironclad support for Israel following the October 7th attacks. Yet, we are concerned that commitment has wavered in recent months,” 23 members of the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) wro
