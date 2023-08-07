Second Quarter Revenue Increased 17% to $14.7 Million, Generated EPS of $0.10

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, further highlighting our ability to drive both top-line growth and profitability,” stated Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. “We are seeing continued strength in new customer onboarding, pipeline expansion from higher-tier prospects, and robust customer conversion at all levels. Our consistent revenue growth and increasing profitability, which are driven by our distinct ability to meet strong industrywide demand for innovative, accurate, and highly-scalable identity solutions, bolster our position as we enter the back half of the year.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Total revenue increased 17% to $14.7 million.

Gross profit increased 18% to $9.4 million. Gross margin remained consistent at 64%.

Adjusted gross profit increased 19% to $11.4 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 78% from 77%.

Net income was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, which resulted in earnings of $0.10 per basic and diluted share. Net income margin increased to 9% from a net loss margin of (2%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 58% to $4.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 32% from 23%.

Net cash from operating activities increased 40% to $3.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $31.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Added 241 customers to IDI ™ during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 7,497 customers.

during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 7,497 customers. Added 15,189 users to FOREWARN ® during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 146,537 users. Over 285 REALTOR ® Associations throughout the U.S. are now contracted to use FOREWARN.

during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 146,537 users. Over 285 REALTOR Associations throughout the U.S. are now contracted to use FOREWARN. Purchased 55,018 shares of the Company’s common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2023, at an average price of $17.04 per share pursuant to the Company’s $5.0 million Stock Repurchase Program that was authorized on May 2, 2022. The Company has $3.2 million remaining under the Stock Repurchase Program.

Conference Call

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and free cash flow (“FCF”). Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether we will be able to use our distinct ability to meet strong industrywide demand for innovative, accurate, and highly-scalable identity solutions to bolster our position as we enter the back half of the year. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 8, 2023, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,368 $ 31,810 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 and $60 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6,556 5,535 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,325 771 Total current assets 39,249 38,116 Property and equipment, net 640 709 Intangible assets, net 33,175 31,647 Goodwill 5,227 5,227 Right-of-use assets 821 1,114 Other noncurrent assets 765 601 Total assets $ 79,877 $ 77,414 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,694 $ 2,229 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 424 1,845 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 731 692 Deferred revenue 627 670 Total current liabilities 3,476 5,436 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 222 598 Deferred tax liabilities 411 287 Total liabilities 4,109 6,321 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – – Common stock—$0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,911,691 and 13,956,404 shares issued, and 13,908,953 and 13,956,404 shares outstanding, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 14 14 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,738 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (52 ) – Additional paid-in capital 95,104 92,481 Accumulated deficit (19,298 ) (21,402 ) Total shareholders’ equity 75,768 71,093 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 79,877 $ 77,414





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 14,680 $ 12,494 $ 29,306 $ 25,223 Costs and expenses(1): Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,240 2,920 6,419 6,090 Sales and marketing expenses 3,078 2,822 6,967 5,213 General and administrative expenses 5,075 5,300 10,316 10,653 Depreciation and amortization 2,054 1,613 3,970 3,147 Total costs and expenses 13,447 12,655 27,672 25,103 Income (loss) from operations 1,233 (161 ) 1,634 120 Interest income, net 315 – 601 1 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,548 (161 ) 2,235 121 Income tax expense 160 44 131 219 Net income (loss) $ 1,388 $ (205 ) $ 2,104 $ (98 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 13,961,862 13,776,479 13,979,411 13,660,686 Diluted 14,172,024 13,776,479 14,180,614 13,660,686 (1) Share-based compensation expense in each category: Sales and marketing expenses $ 125 $ 108 $ 232 $ 155 General and administrative expenses 1,180 1,298 2,457 2,638 Total $ 1,305 $ 1,406 $ 2,689 $ 2,793





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,104 $ (98 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,970 3,147 Share-based compensation expense 2,689 2,793 Write-off of long-lived assets 3 3 Provision for bad debts 789 61 Noncash lease expenses 293 267 Deferred income tax expense 124 197 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,810 ) (482 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (554 ) (354 ) Other noncurrent assets (164 ) – Accounts payable (535 ) (157 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,451 ) 97 Deferred revenue (43 ) (219 ) Operating lease liabilities (337 ) (300 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,078 4,955 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (51 ) (221 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (4,509 ) (3,893 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,560 ) (4,114 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (50 ) (2,771 ) Repurchases of common stock (910 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (960 ) (2,771 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (442 ) $ (1,930 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,810 34,258 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,368 $ 32,328 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ – $ – Cash paid for income taxes $ 22 $ – Share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets $ 872 $ 723 Retirement of treasury stock $ 938 $ 2,771

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure based on GAAP, excluding interest income, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others, as noted in the tables below. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,388 $ (205 ) $ 2,104 $ (98 ) Interest income, net (315 ) – (601 ) (1 ) Income tax expense 160 44 131 219 Depreciation and amortization 2,054 1,613 3,970 3,147 Share-based compensation expense 1,305 1,406 2,689 2,793 Litigation costs 45 76 48 91 Write-off of long-lived assets and others – – 2 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,637 $ 2,934 $ 8,343 $ 6,154 Revenue $ 14,680 $ 12,494 $ 29,306 $ 25,223 Net income (loss) margin 9 % (2 %) 7 % (0 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 32 % 23 % 28 % 24 %

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 14,680 $ 12,494 $ 29,306 $ 25,223 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (3,240 ) (2,920 ) (6,419 ) (6,090 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1,995 ) (1,551 ) (3,853 ) (3,023 ) Gross profit 9,445 8,023 19,034 16,110 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 1,995 1,551 3,853 3,023 Adjusted gross profit $ 11,440 $ 9,574 $ 22,887 $ 19,133 Gross margin 64 % 64 % 65 % 64 % Adjusted gross margin 78 % 77 % 78 % 76 %

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure, to FCF:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,547 $ 2,525 $ 5,078 $ 4,955 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (7 ) (108 ) (51 ) (221 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (2,236 ) (2,099 ) (4,509 ) (3,893 ) Free cash flow $ 1,304 $ 318 $ 518 $ 841

In order to assist readers of our condensed consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and FCF as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and FCF are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the impact of other non-recurring items, providing useful comparisons versus prior periods or forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our adjusted gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business’ current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. Our adjusted gross profit is calculated by using revenue, less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). We believe adjusted gross profit provides useful information to our investors by eliminating the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization, and specifically the amortization of software developed for internal use, providing a baseline of our core operating results that allow for analyzing trends in our underlying business consistently over multiple periods. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We believe FCF is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. FCF is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate the business’s operating performance and trends over time. FCF is calculated by using net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and FCF are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, FCF is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and FCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS

The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. These supplemental metrics are not necessarily derived from any underlying financial statement amounts. We believe these supplemental metrics help investors understand trends within our business and evaluate the performance of such trends quickly and effectively. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company’s historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company’s filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company’s most recent earnings release.

We intend to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or changes, and such changes could be material.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Q3’21 Q4’21 Q1’22 Q2’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 Q1’23 Q2’23 Customer metrics IDI – billable customers(1) 6,314 6,548 6,592 6,817 6,873 7,021 7,256 7,497 FOREWARN – users(2) 74,377 82,419 91,490 101,261 110,051 116,960 131,348 146,537 Revenue metrics Contractual revenue %(3) 80 % 79 % 77 % 80 % 68 % 77 % 75 % 79 % Gross revenue retention %(4) 95 % 96 % 97 % 95 % 94 % 95 % 94 % 94 % Revenue from new customers(5) $ 876 $ 920 $ 1,014 $ 805 $ 2,016 $ 1,216 $ 1,869 $ 1,147 Base revenue from existing customers(6) $ 9,187 $ 9,114 $ 9,721 $ 10,164 $ 10,839 $ 10,574 $ 11,121 $ 11,707 Growth revenue from existing customers(7) $ 1,605 $ 1,224 $ 1,994 $ 1,525 $ 2,171 $ 1,279 $ 1,636 $ 1,826 Other metrics Employees – sales and marketing 49 54 59 57 64 68 61 63 Employees – support 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 9 Employees – infrastructure 16 18 23 25 25 28 27 26 Employees – engineering 35 37 50 52 52 54 47 47 Employees – administration 20 22 26 27 26 27 25 25