red violet to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Company will host its conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.

The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020 at 4:30pm ET
DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (877) 665-6635
INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: (602) 563-8608
PASSCODE: 1264788

Following the completion of the conference call, a replay will be available for approximately one week by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with the replay passcode 1264788.  An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most – running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
[email protected]

