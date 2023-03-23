2023 Marks Red8’s 5th Year on CRN’s Esteemed List

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red8 ®, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has honored Red8 on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list . This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Frank Wiacek, the President and CEO of Red8, noted that the company’s inclusion in the CRN Tech Elite 250 for the fifth year is a significant accomplishment. “This acknowledgement demonstrates our ability to adapt to industry changes and offer customers effective solutions for their evolving IT challenges,” said Wiacek. “Red8’s position as a trusted advisor is due to our exceptional vendor connections and specialized technical talent. We remain committed to delivering outstanding technology solutions that empower businesses to surpass their objectives while providing them with the necessary guidance and resources.”

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today’s IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, strategic solution providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs. Red8 is committed to technology excellence, training, and certification to ensure the delivery of optimal service and solutions for its customers.

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations––delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

