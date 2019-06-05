Red8 is One of the First North American Authorized NetApp Kubernetes Service Resellers

IT Solutions Provider Certified to Deliver and Manage NetApp Infrastructure with Kubernetes on Any Cloud Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, announced general availability of Red8 Kubernetes Service (RKS), which is a branded portal of the recently-launched NetApp Kubernetes Service, making Red8 one of the first NetApp Cloud First Partners to bring this offering to the market and their customers in North America.

“Red8 Kubernetes Service meets the challenges of deploying and managing Kubernetes and the workloads that operate on Kubernetes clusters,” said Frank Wiacek, President of Red8. “Our long-term partnership with NetApp paired with our extensive experience with both Kubernetes and the major cloud platforms can be a major differentiator for our clients.”

RKS is a robust platform that solves the big problems in the Kubernetes space for the enterprise. Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and Infrastructure Admins are empowered with the ability to deploy, upgrade, and manage Kubernetes clusters across Microsoft, Amazon, and Google cloud platforms. Users maintain ownership and control their master nodes, avoiding lock-in and allowing for greater agility across clouds. In addition, segmenting Workspaces and Teams allows for deeper controls of access across production and development environments.

“Our channel partners play a huge role in NetApp’s success. In support of our partners we created a Cloud First Partner Program to help expand their public cloud footprint with NetApp Cloud Data Services,” said Anthony Lye, SVP & GM Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “Through this program, partners like Red8 are better enabled to lead the application life cycle transformation for customers with their own branded versions of NetApp Kubernetes Service.”

For developers, the platform provides a complete solution around application lifecycle management, allowing them to completely focus on their projects and writing code, without the overhead of managing infrastructure. In addition, users can easily bring-their-own Helm charts, Github repositories, or containers to the platform to be available for instant deployment and updating. Red8 Kubernetes Service key features include an elegant interface for managing cluster deployment and one-click upgrades, deep route integration with Istio, persistent volume support through NetApp Trident technology, and a built-in application lifecycle management interface for software developers that are continuously deploying new versions of their applications, while allowing them to work in an environment they are comfortable in.

Enterprise customers turn to Red8 for its technical expertise, deep industry partnerships and ability to solve complex challenges. Now, alongside NetApp, Red8 can provide its customers with Red8 Kubernetes Services, either as an entirely managed service, or deliver it as an environment that they can manage autonomously.

For more information on Red8’s Kubernetes Service, please visit Red8.com/RKS.

About Red8

Red8, a division of Insight Investments, LLC, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical technology challenges through modern infrastructure solutions. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations. Delivering flexible and scalable cloud, cybersecurity, devops, advanced analytics and data center solutions. Digital transformation starts here. Visit: www.red8.com and follow @Red8IT.

Follow Red8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Christy Kemp

303-898-3390

[email protected]