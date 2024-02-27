BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Red8 to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024 . This is Red8’s second consecutive year on CRN MSP 500 list.

“Red8 is honored to be named to the CRN MSP 500 list again this year,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “We help our clients to overcome the most difficult technology and process, enabling them to achieve their business goals. Our highly skilled team of engineers and consultants delivers the kind of support and guidance that today’s businesses need when managing complex environments.”

CRN’s MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

“Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company. “The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Investments Holdings, LLC, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations – delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

