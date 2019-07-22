Breaking News
Reddaway Celebrates Centennial Anniversary While Continuing Its Evolution

TUALATIN, Ore., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reddaway (NASDAQ: YRCW), the longest continuously operating Oregon-based regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year.

Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Reddaway continues to advance its services for the 21st century while remaining the premier service provider in the Western United States and Canada. Reddaway’s founder, William Arthur Reddaway, began the company with one Ford Model T truck primarily serving Portland and Oregon City. One hundred years later, Reddaway operates with 5,000 trailers, 1,500 tractors, and is now part of YRC Regional Transportation, along with Holland in the Midwest and Southeast, and New Penn serving the Eastern United States.

“It’s humbling to think about the legacy of innovation, continuous improvement, exceptional reliability and the personalized support that have not only carried us through the past 100 years, but have allowed us to thrive,” said Bob Stone, president of Reddway. “I have had the pleasure of witnessing it firsthand for the past 25 years. I’m honored to work alongside the dedicated people who make Reddaway a company that our customers enjoy doing business with. It’s this culture and our people who help us continue to thrive into the next century.”

As part of the company’s 100-year celebration, Reddaway will be hosting appreciation events in the Tualatin, Ore. office, as well as field offices, to recognize and thank the thousands of loyal employees who work hard to take care of the customers they serve.     

The Western leader in LTL shipping in the United States, Reddaway currently employs over 2,800 people and operates more than 40 service centers. With high on-time reliability and one of the lowest claim ratios in the west, Reddaway continues to lead the industry in customer satisfaction.

Reddaway is proud to have earned multiple distinctions over the years, including these recent awards: 2018 West Coast Regional Carrier of the Year from Worldwide Express, 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year from DHL Supply Chain and the 2018 Carrier of the Year, West Regional, by GlobalTranz.

About Reddaway

Reddaway provides reliable next-day delivery throughout the Western United States and parts of Canada. Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Oregon, Reddaway is celebrating its centennial this year. The industry leader operates over 40 service centers, employs over 2,800 shipping professionals and boasts an impressive on-time delivery rate. Award-winning service offerings from Reddaway include Guaranteed and Expedited Delivery, Cross-Border Canada shipping, Ocean services to Alaska and Hawaii, Retail, Freeze Protection and more. With its reliable next-day shipping, a tradition of safety and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Reddaway Makes Next-Day Happen. Reddaway is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

