RedDress Secures Capstone Health Alliance Contract to Expand Access to ActiGraft®

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, announced today that it has secured a contract with Capstone Health Alliance, one of the nation’s largest regional group purchasing organizations representing 300 hospitals in all 50 U.S. states.

Chronic non-healing wounds impose a significant economic burden on the healthcare system, health care providers, and patients. The ActiGraft® system aims to deliver an affordable and efficacious wound solution to Capstone Health Alliance Members to help improve the health and lives of patients.

 

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real time— an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response. ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds and post-surgical wounds.

“As part of our mission to support health care providers as they tend to patients’ non-healing wounds, our goal is to improve access to a quality, affordable, and efficacious wound care solution,” said Alon Kushnir, CEO of RedDress. “A contract with Capstone Health Alliance enables us to expand our network amongst one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations in the United States, allowing us to provide continued support to health care providers in the wound care industry.”

RedDress was awarded contract number # CAP-MM-146 in mid-July of 2021.   

 

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

 

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wound types. The ActiGraft system includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

 

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

 

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in North Carolina, Capstone Health Alliance is a growing regional healthcare group purchasing organization with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of other healthcare providers and non-health members in all 50 states.  We deliver real savings and provide actionable data that enables better supply chain decisions.  With a focus on helping our membership reduce costs, improve quality, and share best practices, Capstone members enjoy consistent price parity regardless of size or facility type.  Our members harness the power of member collaboration to share best practices and improve clinical performance. 

 

###

 

ActiGraft® is a registered trademark of RedDress Ltd.

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: Alessandra Lalli
RedDress
2032974404
[email protected]

