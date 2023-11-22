Redecan’s Signature Redees Pre-rolls Get an Upgrade: New Sustainable Hemp Filters and Limited-Edition Holiday Style 10×0.4g Multi-Packs Now Available Nationwide

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of Redecan’s new Redees ‘Hemp’d’ pre-rolls, featuring its iconic 10 x 0.4g multi-packs with elevated new sustainable, ultra-thin, unbleached hemp paper and patented filter tips for improved airflow, a slower burn, and maximized flavour to bring out the consumer favourite strain profiles. Redecan’s new Hemp’d line also includes its limited-edition ‘Redees Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers’ featuring new festive filters just in time for the holiday season.

“Redecan’s ‘Redees’ have been a well-recognized staple amongst cannabis consumers since launching in 2019 in the Canadian market,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada. “Driven by consumer feedback for improved taste, Redecan’s signature pre-rolls have been revamped with its new hemp paper and filters to focus on the aromas and profiles from its new genetics. Along with a focus on hemp and sustainability across all brands, we’re excited to share that Redecan’s signature pre-rolls also lean into our efforts towards a greener future. With the limited-edition holiday offering to top it off, consumers can enjoy their favourite pre-rolls with a twist; We are proud to continue expanding our cannabis portfolio with exciting new innovations as we head into the new year.”

New Redecan Redees Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers:

Wrapped for the holidays with a festive filter design, the limited edition Redees Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers include the same sustainable hemp paper designed for Redecan’s original Redees Hemp’d pre-roll line and has brand new genetics, featuring a fun, festive cross of Blueberry Donuts x Northern Lights, the Redees Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers are the perfect pre-roll gift packed with an extra potent THC with earthy, pepper, and pine flavours.

Redecan’s Original Hemp’d Pre-roll Line:

Taking its signature straight-cut 10×0.4g pre-rolls to a new level, Redecan’s new ‘Hemp’d’ pre-roll line features the same sleek pre-rolls, upgraded with ultra-thin unbleached hemp paper and hemp filter tips for a more sustainable pre-roll option and overall, a better consumption experience. Earlier this fall, Redecan announced a limited-edition series of exclusive whole-flower cannabis genetics, including two high-quality strains, King Sherb and Animal RNTZ, meticulously cultivated by their master growers. Packed into the new Redees Hemp’d pre-rolls, King Sherb and Animal RNTZ are now available in the Hemp’d 10×0.4g multi-packs.

Don’t miss out on experiencing these new, limited-edition offerings from Redecan to add to your wish list. You can find Redees Hemp’d and Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers at authorized cannabis retailers in Ontario and Alberta, with availability in British Columbia coming soon. For more exciting product releases and formats from Redecan, visit https://redecan.ca/.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted, and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

__________

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253