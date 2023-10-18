Lightning Motorcycle’s fast-charging electric motorcycles aim to offer superior efficiency, performance and affordability to current gasoline alternatives.

HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightning Motorcycle, manufacturer of the world’s most advanced electric motorcycles, is excited to announce Netcapital’s approval to extend the company’s campaign.

Lightning is not simply crafting electric motorcycles; it is reshaping the very concept of what a two-wheeler can be as the world shifts toward electrification. Transcending traditional norms, Lightning Motorcycle offers riders an exhilarating, eco-friendly, and high-performance riding experience.

Compelling reasons for investing in Lightning’s exciting endeavor:

Two-wheelers form an indispensable component of the global transportation network, especially in regions like China, South Asia and Southeast Asia. In the fiscal year 2021 alone, a staggering 45 million units were sold, underscoring the immense demand for these vehicles.

While electric two-wheelers currently represent a fraction of the market, Lightning Motorcycle is poised to spearhead the electric revolution. Electric two-wheelers are projected to account for 30% of the global market by 2030, encompassing a remarkable 13.5 million units. (Source: McKinsey).

Invest in Lightning Motorcycle now and be part of the eco-friendly riding revolution. To learn more, visit: Netcapital .

About Lightning Motorcycle

Lightning Motorcycle boasts over 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning’s mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world’s highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience.

For more information about the company, visit: www.LightningMotorcycle.com

To invest now, visit: Netcapital .

CONTACT: Contact: Richard Hatfield Founder and CEO Info@lightningmotorcycle.com 888-548-9088 Hollister, CA Wire Service Contact: IBN Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com