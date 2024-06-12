CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the progress that Berlin Packaging has made together with their teams, supplier partners, and customers to operate a responsible business. It also includes updates to their expanded greenhouse gas goals, progress toward sustainability goals outlined in their previous report, and ways in which they support both their Berliners and the communities they operate in.

“Sustainability is not only a moral and social imperative: it is an open door to redefine what is possible,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and President, Berlin-Global. “As we navigate an ever-evolving global landscape, one truth stands clear: sustainability and business growth are not at odds. Sustainability is key to succeeding in our society today and in the future.”

The report covers Berlin Packaging’s progress in multiple areas, including expanded energy and carbon goals, profiles of Sustainability Changemakers within the organization, and a variety of case studies highlighting how Berlin Packaging has worked with brands to unpack their sustainability potential, meet their sustainability goals through packaging, and more.

During calendar year 2023, Berlin Packaging made numerous advances toward their goals in Innovation & Circularity, Energy Efficiency & Decarbonization, Responsible Supply Chain Management, Waste Reduction, and Biodiversity & Community Engagement. Highlights from select categories include:

Innovation & Circularity: Sold 1,700+ metric tons of post-consumer recycled (“PCR”) plastic and 10,700 metric tons of PCR glass, reducing the amount of virgin material in their customers’ packaging

Purchased 4,645 MWh of renewable energy credits, covering the organization’s 2023 electricity use in their Americas region Waste Reduction: Piloted waste reduction initiatives at their Napa Valley warehouse, which achieved >90% waste diversion rate

In 2023, Berlin Packaging sold 12,000+ metric tons of recycled plastic and glass, reducing the amount of virgin material used in packaging. To date, they have enabled more than 30 brands to enhance their sustainable packaging strategy, including product launches with sustainability attributes. The report highlights a variety of notable collaborations and customer partnerships, including but not limited to:

Working with Curie ® to create custom deodorant packaging made with 100% PCR plastic, reducing virgin plastic use while supporting the brand’s goal of achieving 100% PCR across their product portfolio

to create custom deodorant packaging made with 100% PCR plastic, reducing virgin plastic use while supporting the brand’s goal of achieving 100% PCR across their product portfolio Designing custom “vortex” bottle packaging for Turtle Wax® with 30% PCR plastic, saving over 116,000 lbs of virgin resin annually and exceeding state minimum PCR regulations. Lightweighting the bottles by 20% overall further reduced resin use and saved 62,000 lbs of plastic annually.

“Our vision is to lead the future of sustainable packaging,” said Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging. “In the last two years, we have onboarded team members with expertise across diverse functions—engineering, marketing, manufacturing, design, materials and sourcing, supply chain, and more. Our team is collectively focused on a shared sustainability purpose and achieving real impact at scale.”

Berlin Packaging’s 2023 Sustainability Report, is available to view on BerlinPackaging.com.

