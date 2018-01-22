Breaking News
Home / Top News / Redemption of 20% in Ingenico Holding Asia

Redemption of 20% in Ingenico Holding Asia

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Press Release
Paris,
 22th January 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the redemption of the 20% owned by Imperial Orchid Ltd, an investment entity managed by Fosun, in Ingenico Holding Asia Limited.

In accordance with the shareholder agreement signed with Fosun on May 7th, 2015, Ingenico Group has redeemed the 20% owned by the Chinese investment group in Ingenico Holding Asia for a global consideration of $104.6m as set in 2015. Following this operation, Ingenico Group will own 97% of the holding of Chinese entities.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:
 www.ingenico.com         twitter.com/ingenico 

For more experts’ views, visit our blog.

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
[email protected]
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 92 98 		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin[email protected]
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 85 09

 

Communication
Coba Taillefer
External Communication Manager
[email protected]
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 89 62

Upcoming events

Full year 2017 results: 22nd February 2018

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d340830a-b96d-4ad5-a833-b1f30eadfff6

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.