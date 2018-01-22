Redemption of 20% in Ingenico Holding Asia

Press Release Paris,

22th January 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the redemption of the 20% owned by Imperial Orchid Ltd, an investment entity managed by Fosun, in Ingenico Holding Asia Limited.

In accordance with the shareholder agreement signed with Fosun on May 7th, 2015, Ingenico Group has redeemed the 20% owned by the Chinese investment group in Ingenico Holding Asia for a global consideration of $104.6m as set in 2015. Following this operation, Ingenico Group will own 97% of the holding of Chinese entities.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

