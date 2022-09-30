Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / REDICO to Open American House Senior Living Community in Oak Park

REDICO to Open American House Senior Living Community in Oak Park

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

American House Oak Park currently accepting new resident applications

Oak Park, Illinois, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REDICO recently announced the opening of American House Oak Park senior living community.

Located in the Village of Oak Park neighborhood on the corner of Madison St. and South Oak Park Ave., the new, 70-story community is currently accepting new residents looking for an independent, maintenance-free living.

American House Oak Park features private apartments with modern design and comfortable, inviting spaces, including 76 independent living, 66 assisted living and 35 memory care units.

The community also offers resort-style amenities that American House families come to expect, including a fitness center, spa, salon, formal and casual dining, a sky bar with craft cocktails, dinner theatre experiences, and accessibility to a wide range of shops, all encompassed by the downtown Chicago skyline.

 “American House Oak Park is one of our premiere senior living communities and a long-awaited project in the neighborhood,” said Dale Watchowski, president and CEO for REDICO and American House. “The REDICO and American House teams have worked hard to ensure our new community enhances residents’ lifestyles, and meets their current and future needs. We can’t wait to welcome residents to their new home.”

REDICO officially opens American House Oak Park with a grand opening community event on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

To reserve a new apartment, call Shelana Thomas at 331-201-0081 or Samantha Toral at 248-309-7703. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit americanhouse.com/oak-park.

About REDICO

For more than 50 years, REDICO (Real Estate Development and Investment Company), has been a national leader in the real estate industry. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, REDICO offers a diverse portfolio of services, including real estate development, investment, asset management, property management, capital partnering and leasing. For more information, visit www.redico.com.

About American House

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit americanhouse.com/oak-park.

###

CONTACT: Caitlyn Wolter
Franco
734-787-2788
cwolter@franco.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.